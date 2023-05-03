Hulu Originals Acquires the Documentary “We Live Here: The Midwest”

According to Deadline, Hulu Originals has acquired We Live Here: The Midwest from documentary filmmakers David Miller and Melinda Maerker.
What's Happening:
- This documentary explores the stories of "LGBTQI+ families who are striving to build lives in their communities despite biased legislation and mounting prejudice. The families hope to stay in a part of the country they love, and where they have often face established deep roots."
- "The families featured in the documentary include a trans/queer family with five children in Iowa who must find a new community after being expelled from their church; a gay black couple with a young daughter who test the line of acceptance in Nebraska; a lesbian couple who is homeschooling their bullied son on a farm in Kansas; a gay teacher in Ohio who is creating a safe space for LGBTQI+ students; and a couple in Minnesota that is struggling to rebuild their families after their transitions."
- This also follows Minnesota Representative and queer mother Heather Keeler, who, although she has been receiving death threats, brings LGBTQI+ rights to the political forefront.