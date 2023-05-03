Photos/Video: Disneyland Paris “it’s a small world” Previews Begin Ahead of Official Reopening

"it's a small world" is a classic attraction for those of all ages that can be found at Disney Parks all over the world — including Disneyland Paris. Although it has been closed for refurbishment, guests will soon be able to ride "The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed" once again.
What’s Happening:
- "it's a small world" has been closed at Disneyland Paris for refurbishment since November of 2021.
- While the classic ride won’t officially reopen until May 5th, we (along with Pass Annuel members and press) were able to get a preview of the updated attraction this morning:
- You can also enjoy a full ride on the “happiest cruise that ever sailed” with our video below:
About "it's a small world": (According to the Disneyland Paris website)
- Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages.
- Amid vibrant backdrops, you'll travel through country after country, and by journey's end, you'll see that it really is a small world after all.
The Story Behind the Song:
- “it’s a Small World (After All)” is a timeless classic and one of the most well-known songs of all time.
- Walt Disney asked the Academy Award-winning brothers, Richard and Robert Sherman, who were hard at work on Mary Poppins, to create a single song that could be sung by Audio-Animatronics figures in multiple languages.