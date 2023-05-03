Photos/Video: Disneyland Paris “it’s a small world” Previews Begin Ahead of Official Reopening

"it's a small world" is a classic attraction for those of all ages that can be found at Disney Parks all over the world — including Disneyland Paris. Although it has been closed for refurbishment, guests will soon be able to ride "The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed" once again.

What’s Happening:

"it's a small world" has been closed at Disneyland Paris for refurbishment since November of 2021.

While the classic ride won’t officially reopen until May 5th, we (along with Pass Annuel members and press) were able to get a preview of the updated attraction this morning:

You can also enjoy a full ride on the “happiest cruise that ever sailed” with our video below:

About "it's a small world": (According to the Disneyland Paris website)

Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages.

Amid vibrant backdrops, you'll travel through country after country, and by journey's end, you'll see that it really is a small world after all.

The Story Behind the Song: