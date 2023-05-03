Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Select Parks Collections

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 30% Off Select Parks merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today shopDisney is offering 30% Off Select Parks Collections

The assortment also includes some of the Flower & Garden Festival merchandise, a WDW 50 train car, luggage, home decor and a Fantasyland MagicBand+ design.

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Disneyland

Disneyland 2023 Pennant Pillow

Disneyland Logo Crop Top for Women

Disneyland Sling Bag

Fantasyland Woven Shirt for Adults

Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Adults – Denim Bleach

Walt Disney World

Orange Bird Citrus-Infused Cupcake Disney Munchlings Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 1/2'' – Limited Release

Walt Disney World Logo T-Shirt for Women – Cinderella Castle

Orange Bird Shorts for Women – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023

Mickey Mouse Classic Sweatshirt for Adults – Walt Disney World – Gray

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Train Car by Lionel – Disney's Animal Kingdom

Fashion Accessories

Fantasyland MagicBand+ – Walt Disney World Passholder – Limited Release

EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Sleeping Beauty Castle Figural Bangle by Alex and Ani

Disney Parks Chibi Loungefly Mini Backpack

Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag

Ear Headbands

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse Graduation Ear Headband 2023

Snow White Ear Headband for Adults – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023

Chuuby Ear Headband for Adults – Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – Disney Parks 2023

