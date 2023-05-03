Star Wars Droid Packs Arriving May 4th to Rocket League

Over the years, Star Wars fans have loved the droids that are featured in the franchise. There will now be items inspired by R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8, and K-2SO arriving on May 4 to Rocket League.

What's Happening:

If you are a fan of the droids from Star Wars, there will be items inspired by R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8, and K-2SO coming to Rocket League on May 4.

Droid Packs filled with decals, wheels, and animated toppers based on our beloved droids.

Below are the details from Rocket League

R2-D2 PACK (800 CREDITS)

With the R2-D2 Pack, you’ll be ready to save the Arena from almost anything.

Alongside the R2-D2 Octane Decal and matching Wheels, the animated R2-D2 Topper will swivel and flash as you guide your team to victory.

R2-D2 Octane Decal

R2-D2 Wheels

R2-D2 Topper

C-3PO PACK (500 CREDITS)

The tall to R2’s small, C-3PO is fluent in over 6 million forms of communication.

The C-3PO Pack itself comes with a C-3PO Fennec Decal and Wheels inspired by our favorite protocol droid.

C-3PO Fennec Decal

C-3PO Wheels

BB-8 PACK (800 CREDITS)

If you prefer something new-school, get the Resistance rolling with the BB-8 Pack!

These astromech droid–inspired Items will look great while you travel the far edges of the Arena in search of Boost. Like the R2-D2 Pack, you’ll get an animated Topper, so it’ll always feel like Poe’s best buddy has your back.

A BB-8 Takumi Decal and matching Wheels bring the look full circle.

BB-8 Takumi Decal

BB-8 Wheels

BB-8 Topper

K-2SO PACK (500 CREDITS)

With the K-2SO Pack, you’ll always have your team’s back in a dangerous match! The security droid’s Imperial paint job is on full display with this K-2SO Dominus Decal and Wheels set.

K-2SO Dominus Decal

K-2SO Wheels