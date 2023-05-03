Stars of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Unbox Toys Based on the New Film

With Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to hit theaters this week, Marvel has released a video featuring some of the film’s stars unboxing their new toys based on the film.

The video features Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Pom Klementieff opening a variety of new toys based on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 .

. The products include everything from action figures from Hasbro to LEGO sets and even a Rocket backpack.

Check out the new video below:

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: