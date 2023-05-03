Tracy Morgan To Join The Cast of “The Santa Clauses” In Second Season

Tracy Morgan is set to join in the holiday fun on the Disney+ original, The Santa Clauses, taking on the role of the Easter Bunny, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Tracy Morgan has reportedly been tapped to make a cameo in season two of the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses.

Morgan will reunite with 30 Rock alum, Santa Clauses creator Jack Burditt, portraying The Easter Bunny at some point in the second season of the Disney+ series.

alum, creator Jack Burditt, portraying The Easter Bunny at some point in the second season of the Disney+ series. In the second season of the Disney+ comedy, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin ( Tim Allen

There are no indicators at this time as to how the Easter Bunny will play into the second season of the series, just that the character will be played by Morgan.

Morgan joins the already returning series regulars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, and Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie Noel, joined by new series regulars Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris “Kringle” Moreno.

Matilda Lawler will reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star. Additional guest stars include Marta Kessler as Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunanas Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.