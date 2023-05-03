Universal Orlando Resort is Accepting Submissions for Scareactors, Stilt Walkers and Puppeteers for Halloween Horror Nights

If you're a fan of Halloween Horror Nights have you ever thought of being a part of the event? Currently, Universal Orlando Resort is accepting submissions for Haunted House and Street Performers to perform as Scareactors, Stilt Walkers, and Puppeteers for Halloween Horror Nights. Here's the information on Universal's website.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort is now accepting submissions for Haunted House and Street Performers to perform as Scareactors, Stilt Walkers, and Puppeteers for Halloween Horror Nights!

Interested candidates must provide availability for all rehearsal dates during the month of August and all Halloween Horror Nights performance dates: 9/1-3, 9/6-10, 9/13-17, 9/20-24, 9/27-10/1, 10/4-8, 10/11-15, 10/18-22, 10/25-31.

Select candidates may be invited to participate in callbacks at a later date.

The following items are required to be attached to your profile prior to submitting:

Headshot

Resume

Current Full-Length Photo in athletic wear

Audition Video Link

Video Audition Instructions:

The video background should be a solid color wall or backdrop for the audition slate and recorded with three-quarters of the body in the frame of the shot. Candidates should wear athletic wear.

State your first and last name and height.

Perform a slow 360-degree turn with arms extended out to the side.

Tell us what types of stilts you have experience performing on

State the most recent role you have performed at Halloween Horror Nights. If you have never performed in the event, tell us your favorite horror movie.

Incomplete submissions will not be eligible for consideration.

Scareactors:

All sizes and looks are needed. Candidates must be comfortable working in dim or theatrical lighting, fog effects, and in large crowds. Previous experience is not required.

Please select your height range when submitting your profile for consideration.

Bigfoot and Hybrid Stilt Walkers:

Candidates must be experienced stilt walkers and comfortable walking stilts in dim or theatrical lighting, fog effects, and in large crowds. Hybrid stilt walkers must not exceed 190 pounds.

Puppeteers:

Previous puppeteering experience is required. Candidates must be comfortable working in dim or theatrical lighting, fog effects, and in large crowds

Other Details:

Submission Deadline: Midnight EST, May 31, 2023

All candidates must be at least 18 years of age and able to provide proof of eligibility to work within the United States.

Current Universal Orlando Team Members must have a minimum of 8 attendance credits and have completed 6 months of service in their current role. Internal transfer guidelines will be verified as part of the selection process. If selected, your current management will be contacted to verify eligibility.