Walt Disney Family Museum To Open on Mondays This Summer

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is giving the chance for my visitors to experience the landmark museum in the Presidio this Summer with a new, expanded schedule that sees the museum open on Mondays.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has changed their schedule for the Summer, and will now be open on every Monday, starting Memorial Day (May 29th, 2023) to Labor Day (September 4th, 2023),

Those wishing to visit the museum can get their tickets to the expanded schedule, on sale now at their official website here

The Walt Disney Family Museum presents the fascinating story and achievements of Walt Disney, the man who raised animation to the level of fine art, transformed the film industry, tirelessly pursued innovation, and created a global, yet distinctively American legacy.

Opened in October 2009, the 40,000-square-foot facility features innovative technology alongside a vast collection of historic materials and artifacts that bring Disney’s achievements to life. Early drawings and animation, movies, music, listening stations, a spectacular model of Disneyland

With the new, expanded schedule, visitors can visit the museum now during the normal operating hours, Open Thursdays through Sundays, and Mondays from Memorial Day through Labor Day only: 10am to 5:30pm, last gallery entry at 4:30pm. Closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and the following public holidays: January 1, Thanksgiving Day, and December 25.