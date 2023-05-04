A New “20/20” Reports on a Clown Who Murdered a Florida Mother Leading to a 30 Year Journey to Bring the Killer to Justice

A new episode of 20/20 will report on a clown who murdered a Florida mother, leading to a 30-year journey to bring the killer to justice. The episode will feature exclusive interviews with the son of the victim, Marlene Warren, and the defense attorney for the killer.
What's Happening:
- In May of 1990, a clown carrying balloons and flowers walked up to Marlene Warren’s home in an affluent southern Florida suburb and shot and killed the 40-year-old mother at point-blank range when she opened the door.
- Friends and family were quick to raise suspicion about her husband, Michael Warren, but his denial and airtight alibi brought investigators back to square one, leading to a 33-year journey to solve the case.
- Finally, just weeks ago, in April of 2023, Michael’s second wife, Sheila Keen-Warren, pled guilty to second-degree murder.
- In a new 20/20, contributing anchor Deborah Roberts takes a look at the decades-long case and details how authorities finally brought the killer to justice.
- Deborah Roberts has an exclusive interview with the victim’s son, Joe Ahrens, who opens up about the life-altering knock at the door that morning, what ensued, and how the murder has impacted his life.
- In addition, 20/20 has exclusive interviews with Greg Rosenfeld, the defense attorney for Sheila Keen; and Reid Scott and Aleathea McRoberts, assistant state attorneys.
- The two-hour program also includes interviews with Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County, family members of the victim, witnesses to the crime and key investigators who helped crack the case.
- The show also features exclusive crime scene and family photos.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, May 5 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.