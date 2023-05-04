Cakeworthy Embraces Disney’s Animated Classic “The Little Mermaid” with New Styles for Summer

Cakeworthy is splashing under the sea this spring with some playful patterns inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid. Fans can show their love for Ariel, Ursula, Triton and the rest of the gang with dresses, shirts and even a few accessories that are as fun as they are fashionable.

What’s Happening:

We love it when clothing brands bring some Disney magic to their styles and this year Cakeworthy is diving into the world of mermaids or more accurately one particular Little Mermaid!

Disney’s Little Mermaid AOP T-shirt– Cakeworthy

Cakeworthy’s delightful assortment focuses on Ariel and her life under the sea and spans their signature looks including: All Over Print T-shirt Sleeveless Print Dress Flannel Button Down Mesh Tops Shorts And more!

Designed for comfort and style, this wave of The Little Mermaid apparel is perfect for showing off your fandom anywhere you go, or for those times when you want to do some Disney bounding at the parks.

Mermaid Shorts–Cakeworthy

There’s also a cute pink heart purse and matching wallet featuring Ariel and a trio of colorful seahorses.

Disney’s Little Mermaid Heart Wallet–Cakeworthy

The Little Mermaid Collection is available now on Cakeworthy.com

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney’s Little Mermaid Print Dress– Cakeworthy

Disney’s ARIEL FLANNEL II – Cakeworthy

Disney’s Ariel Mesh Top– Cakeworthy

Disney’s Ursula Mesh Top– Cakeworthy

Mermaid Scale Hat– Cakeworthy

Disney’s Ursula Co-ord Shorts – Cakeworthy

Disney’s Ursula Co-Ord Button Shirt – Cakeworthy

Disney’s Little Mermaid Heart Purse–Cakeworthy

