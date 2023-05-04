Make-A-Wish Makes a Mandalorian Dream Come True on Star Wars Day

To celebrate Star Wars Day today, May 4th, Make-A-Wish has shared the story of Connor and his dreams of becoming one of the greatest Bounty Hunters in the galaxy.

What’s Happening:

Make-A-Wish has shared a wonderful story about Connor, an 11-year-old who battled and overcame cancer, who is well-known among his friends for two primary characteristics: his perpetual positivity and his passion for Star Wars. Recently, Connor became part of his own Star Wars story. Since he's a huge fan of Boba Fett, he asked Make-A-Wish for his very own autographed helmet from actor Temuera Morrison.

Make-A-Wish, Disney, Lucasfilm and the Mandalorian

Earlier today, Connor was invited to the Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana office where he was surprised by members of the Mandalorian Mercs who provided him with not only the signed helmet, but also a full suit of armor. Connor was then sworn in by the Mandalorian Mercs as the latest member of the Arqet Clan.

It was truly amazing to see so many people rally around Connor and share in the power of his wish, and each one of them are truly excited to see what the future holds for Connor as a Mandalorian.