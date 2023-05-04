Meet Artist and Conservationist Guy Harvey at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay May 26th and 27th

Artist and conservationist Guy Harvey will be at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on May 26 and 27. There will be opportunities to meet him and guests can purchase tickets to book a brunch with him while spots last.
What's Happening:
- You can have the opportunity to meet renowned artist and conservationist Guy Harvey on May 26 and 27 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
- Throughout the weekend, fans will enjoy the opportunity to meet Dr. Guy Harvey and purchase new merchandise.
- Learn about his dedication to conservation and his passion for marine wildlife.
- Purchase Guy Harvey's paintings and merchandise for him to sign at the Xcursions gift shop.
- Autographs and photos will be available at select times throughout the day and are included with park admission.
- Also, you can purchase tickets for Brunch with Guy Harvey for $80 on Saturday, May 27 while spots last.
Meet & Greet Times: (Located at Xcursions)
Friday, May 26:
- 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Saturday, May 27:
- 12:45 pm – 2:30 pm
- 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm
- 4:45 pm – 6:15 pm
About Guy Harvey
- Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist and explorer, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea.
- His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw, but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science.
- Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Guy returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984.
- Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Guy has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints.