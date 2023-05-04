Meet Artist and Conservationist Guy Harvey at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay May 26th and 27th

Artist and conservationist Guy Harvey will be at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on May 26 and 27. There will be opportunities to meet him and guests can purchase tickets to book a brunch with him while spots last.

What's Happening:

You can have the opportunity to meet renowned artist and conservationist Guy Harvey on May 26 and 27 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Throughout the weekend, fans will enjoy the opportunity to meet Dr. Guy Harvey and purchase new merchandise.

Learn about his dedication to conservation and his passion for marine wildlife.

Purchase Guy Harvey's paintings and merchandise for him to sign at the Xcursions gift shop.

Autographs and photos will be available at select times throughout the day and are included with park admission.

Meet & Greet Times: (Located at Xcursions)

Friday, May 26:

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 27:

12:45 pm – 2:30 pm

3:00 pm – 4:15 pm

4:45 pm – 6:15 pm

