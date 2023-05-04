New Limited Edition Star Wars Stand Collection for Amazon Echo Dot Now Available

The all new limited edition Star Wars stand collection for Amazon Echo Dot from Nupro is now available.

What's Happening:

  • The all new limited edition Star Wars stand collection for the Amazon Echo Dot is now available for $39.99.

Details:

  • Playful Star Wars design.
  • The Star Wars stand eyes will light up when the Echo Dot is placed in the stand, and Alexa’s name is called.
  • Echo Dot 4th & 5th Gen Sold Separately.
  • Can be easily placed on the table, desk, or nightstand.
  • Made for easy interaction and won’t interfere with Amazon Echo Dot (4th & 5th Generation) functions.
  • Durable material withstands day-to-day use.
  • Compatible only with Amazon Echo Dot (4th & 5th Generation).
  • Not compatible with Echo Dot with clock, or any Echo devices.
  • The stand measures 7 inches tall from the base to the top of the Echo Dot when placed inside the stand.