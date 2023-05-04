Rock ‘Em Socks “Revenge of the Jedi” VHS Box Set and Original Trilogy Designs Now Available

Rock ‘Em Socks is doing their best to rid the world of boring socks and their latest Star Wars designs are sure to grab everyone’s attention. Like many brands who embrace the best of pop culture, Rock ‘Em Socks has launched a new collection inspired by the Original Trilogy and the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Day is here and today has been full of galactic surprises and merchandise drops that every species will want to get their hands on!

The folks at Rock ‘Em Socks are turning their attention to the Original Trilogy with new patterns featuring movie posters, mini icons, character collections and a fleet of X-Wings.

While most designs are available as individual pairs, fans can secure an awesome box set with “VHS” packaging for the “Revenge of the Jedi” (the original title of Return of the Jedi ).

). The New Star Wars collection is available now at Rock ‘Em Socks

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Star Wars Socks – Revenge of the Jedi VHS Box Set – Rock 'Em Socks

Available in size L/XL

Star Wars Socks – Galactic Citizens – Rock 'Em Socks

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Star Wars Socks – Pop Art – Rock 'Em Socks

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Star Wars Socks – Fleet Streak – Rock 'Em Socks

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Star Wars Socks – Poster Series – A New Hope – Rock 'Em Socks

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Star Wars Socks – Poster Series – Empire Strikes Back – Rock 'Em Socks

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Star Wars Socks – Poster Series – Return of the Jedi – Rock 'Em Socks

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

About Rock ‘Em Socks

Rock ’Em Socks is the World’s Largest Sock Store, with designs created and produced daily in Orlando, Florida.

With over 10,000 designs to choose from, there’s a “Sock for Every Story.” Rock ’Em cut through the industry to turn a long-forgotten item of your wardrobe into a bold statement on your feet.

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!