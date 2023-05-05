DVC Members Enjoy Exclusive Guardians of the Galaxy Event at EPCOT

Disney Vacation Club Members were able to experience exclusive screen time with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, exclusive ride time with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and a whole lot of atmospheric entertainment just for them at a special event last night.

Last night, Disney Vacation Club Members were invited to experience an interstellar Members-only event – Disney Vacation Club Guardians of the Galaxy Screen & Scream.

DVC Members were among the first to screen the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie at AMC Disney Springs

As part of the fun, special entertainment populated the area, giving galactic vibes in front of Mission: SPACE and throughout World Discovery.

In Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.