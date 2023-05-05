Molly Gordon Joins Cast of FX’s “The Bear” for Season 2

Molly Gordon has joined the cast in a recurring role for FX’s hit series The Bear for its upcoming second season, according to Deadline.
- Details on Gordon’s character have not been shared at this time but it is said to be a “key recurring role.”
- Gordon is known for co-directing, co-writing and starring in Theater Camp, a film that premiered at Sundance and won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble.
- Theater Camp is set to be released by Searchlight Pictures on July 14th.
- Some of her other film credits include Shiva Baby, Booksmart and You People.
- The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.
- Series creator and executive producer Christopher Storer stated that you will see the characters build a restaurant in Season two, telling Deadline back in January “They think they’re starting from a healthy place like a lot of other businesses but it just creates the same amount of problems and the same amount of headaches every day. So we see them have to step up in different ways. In some ways, they’ll regress but hopefully, they’ll ultimately come back together to open this thing by a very specific date.”
- Season two will also see an increase from eight episodes to 10.
- In addition to White, The Bear stars:
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Ayo Edebiri
- Abby Elliott
- Lionel Boyce
- Liza Colón-Zayas
- Executive producers on the series include Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior.
- Tyson Bidner serves as producer.
- Season 2 of The Bear premieres on Hulu in June.