Molly Gordon Joins Cast of FX’s “The Bear” for Season 2

Molly Gordon has joined the cast in a recurring role for FX’s hit series The Bear for its upcoming second season, according to Deadline.

Details on Gordon’s character have not been shared at this time but it is said to be a “key recurring role.”

Gordon is known for co-directing, co-writing and starring in Theater Camp , a film that premiered at Sundance and won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble.

Theater Camp is set to be released by Searchlight Pictures on July 14th.

Some of her other film credits include Shiva Baby, Booksmart and You People.