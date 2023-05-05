Shanghai Disney Resort Kicks Off Marvel Fan Fest

Earlier today, Marvel Fan Fest kicked off at the Shanghai Disney Resort, with Mickey and friends dressed for the occasion and the roll-out of the Avengers Deployment Vehicle.

What’s Happening:

The event also saw the rollout of the new and high-tech Avengers Deployment Vehicle, complete with our favorite Avengers aboard joining a special pre-parade and Special Mission in Tomorrowland.

Throughout the month, fans can join in the fun at Shanghai Disney Resort for more Marvel Themed Experiences, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the world of Marvel.

Shanghai Disney Resort also shared numerous photos from the debut of the event at the park, complete with the characters dressed for the occasion, and numerous Marvel Heroes appearing on stage and in their new deployment vehicle.

Beyond that, Shanghai Disney Resort has previously shared that the park will be getting a whole range of new Marvel-themed merchandise, Marvel-themed food and beverage, special decor around the park and so much more.

Marvel Fan Fest is now taking place at Shanghai Disneyland