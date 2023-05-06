Walt Disney World Reveals Info About Upcoming 2023 Pin Event

Disney has revealed details, including a new location, for this year’s one-day specialty pin event, the Disney Magic HAP-Pins Pin Trading event.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has announced the 2023 Pin Trading event, allowing fans and enthusiasts to follow the pixie dust to the second star to the right and find the Disney Magic HAP-Pins 2023 Pin Trading event where we will gather and honor the tradition of Disney pin trading.

Fans and collectors will be able to experience a whole new world with a new event location, more trading, new activities, and more.

The new pin collection reminds fans to dream, experience, live, and share in the magic of Disney pin trading. From the big screen to the small, to the parades and experiences in our Parks, this pin collection brings all your favorite characters together in a celebration of hopes and dreams come true.

There is a one day event taking place at Walt Disney World in a new location: Where: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center Event Check In: Friday, August 25, 2023 Event Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

More information about event registration and details are coming soon, and event subject to change, postponement, and/or cancellation without notice.