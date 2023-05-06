“GMA” Guest List: Miranda Lambert, Mary Berry and More to Appear Week of May 8th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May May 8th-13th:
- Monday, May 8
- Rebecca Jarvis
- Reena Roy (Mental health in Asian communities)
- Andrew McCarthy (Walking with Sam)
- Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (The Joy of Politics)
- Tuesday, May 9
- Ken Jennings (Jeopardy! Masters)
- Aurora James (15 Percent Pledge Founder; Wildflower)
- Interview and performance by Ed Sheeran
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, May 10
- Westminster Best in Show winners
- Robin Roberts (Rising awareness for the foster care system)
- Mary Berry (Mary’s Baking Bible)
- Thursday, May 11
- Zohreen Shah (Asian women’s health)
- Miranda Lambert (Y’all Eat Yet?)
- Leon Ford (An Unspeakable Hope)
- Claire Wu Tsai (Unfinished Business)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 12
- Breakfast in Bed Extravaganza with Whit Johnson
- Martha Raddatz (ABC News chief global affairs correspondent)
- Saturday, May 13
- Tre’vell Anderson (We See Each Other)
- Ally Maki (The Big Door Prize)
- Caroline Utz (The Spruce editorial and strategy director)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.