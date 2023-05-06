“GMA” Guest List: Miranda Lambert, Mary Berry and More to Appear Week of May 8th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May May 8th-13th:

Monday, May 8 Rebecca Jarvis Reena Roy (Mental health in Asian communities) Andrew McCarthy ( Walking with Sam ) Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) ( The Joy of Politics )

Tuesday, May 9 Ken Jennings ( Jeopardy! Masters ) Aurora James (15 Percent Pledge Founder; Wildflower ) Interview and performance by Ed Sheeran Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, May 10 Westminster Best in Show winners Robin Roberts (Rising awareness for the foster care system) Mary Berry ( Mary’s Baking Bible )

Thursday, May 11 Zohreen Shah (Asian women’s health) Miranda Lambert ( Y’all Eat Yet? ) Leon Ford ( An Unspeakable Hope ) Claire Wu Tsai ( Unfinished Business ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 12 Breakfast in Bed Extravaganza with Whit Johnson Martha Raddatz (ABC News chief global affairs correspondent)

Saturday, May 13 Tre’vell Anderson ( We See Each Other ) Ally Maki ( The Big Door Prize ) Caroline Utz (The Spruce editorial and strategy director) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



