“GMA” Guest List: Miranda Lambert, Mary Berry and More to Appear Week of May 8th

by |
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May May 8th-13th:

  • Monday, May 8
    • Rebecca Jarvis
    • Reena Roy (Mental health in Asian communities)
    • Andrew McCarthy (Walking with Sam)
    • Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (The Joy of Politics)
  • Tuesday, May 9
    • Ken Jennings (Jeopardy! Masters)
    • Aurora James (15 Percent Pledge Founder; Wildflower)
    • Interview and performance by Ed Sheeran
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, May 10
    • Westminster Best in Show winners
    • Robin Roberts (Rising awareness for the foster care system)
    • Mary Berry (Mary’s Baking Bible)
  • Thursday, May 11
    • Zohreen Shah (Asian women’s health)
    • Miranda Lambert (Y’all Eat Yet?)
    • Leon Ford (An Unspeakable Hope)
    • Claire Wu Tsai (Unfinished Business)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, May 12
    • Breakfast in Bed Extravaganza with Whit Johnson
    • Martha Raddatz (ABC News chief global affairs correspondent)
  • Saturday, May 13
    • Tre’vell Anderson (We See Each Other)
    • Ally Maki (The Big Door Prize)
    • Caroline Utz (The Spruce editorial and strategy director)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.