“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Salt-N-Pepa, Cast of “Saint X” and More to Appear Week of May 8th

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 8th-12th:

Monday, May 8 – Good Vibes Only Kierra Sheard ( The Vibes You Feel: What I’ve Learned About Life and Relationships through the Holy Spirit ); Performance from album All Yours Arsema Thomas ( Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ) Karen Houck ( The Kindness Rocks Project )

Tuesday, May 9 – “Road Trip with Tamron to Los Angeles” Daytime exclusive interview with Salt-N-Pepa All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, May 10 – I’m That One Kirk and Tammy Franklin ( The One ) Kelsea Olivia (One-of-a-kind florals through her company East Olivia)

Thursday, May 11 – Behind the Headlines West Duchovny, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah And Alycia Debnam Carey ( Saint X

Friday, May 12 – Tamron’s Annual Mother’s Day Extravaganza Special Mother’s Day show from the gardens at Wave Hill with Tam Fam contest winners from around the country! Coco Austin (plus Coco and Ice-T’s daughter) Eva Amurri Erica Dickerson Jamilah Mapp Dena Blizzard Performance by K. Michelle (“A Mother’s Prayer”) Dorothy Santana (Creating a community for moms raising bicultural Latino children) Tamron surprises her own mom with a special Mother’s Day message! Grandma Valerie Price (Shares her wisdom on raising extraordinary children)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.