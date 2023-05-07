Disney Shares The Story Of Noodle – Imagineering’s First Florida Canine

Disney fans know that Imagineers come from all types of backgrounds, and now, Disney Parks Blog is sharing the story of Florida’s first Canine Imagineer at Walt Disney Imagineering.

What’s Happening:

When Jacklyn received an offer to become a communications professional intern at Walt Disney Imagineering, it was quickly learned that Noodle, her service dog, would be joining as well. She sports fashionable pink booties on construction sites and is commonly seen curled up next to an ice-cold wall, quickly stealing the hearts of all her fellow Imagineers on the Florida campus.

Noodle is Jacklyn’s right-hand pup, able to detect any issues within her cardiac and respiratory systems. For this reason, Noodle follows Jacklyn wherever she goes – including to work, where Jacklyn has been a professional intern for nearly a year in Walt Disney Imagineering’s communications department.

Noodle’s off-duty habits include tending to dozens of rubber ducks under Jacklyn’s desk, lounging in her orthopedic bed, or visiting cubicles searching for pets and cuddles, which unsurprisingly, are extremely easy to come by.

What They’re Saying:

Jacklyn: “Noodle doesn’t just keep me safe. She makes everyone else happy too, which melts my heart. Imagineering legends that I’ve idolized my entire life love Noodle as much as I do. Whether it’s a smile in the hallway or pets around the office, I hear all the time that their days are instantly better when they meet her.”