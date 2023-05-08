New Trailer Released For “Drag Me To Dinner” Debuts Ahead of May 31st Release on Hulu

Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood, and David Burtka star alongside 40 stunning drag queens who are featured in a new 10-episode series, Drag Me To Dinner, due out later this month on Hulu. .

What’s Happening:

Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business: dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party, and show producer David Burtka.

Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ­– let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence!

At the end of each episode, one team will be proclaimed the winner and walk away with the grandest “prize” in the history of television: The Glorious Golden Grater – because one team may be GREAT … but the other is GRATER!

Drag Me To Dinner is the glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously. It’s deliciously addictive, so pull up a chair and dig in!

Dinner is served on May 31st, exclusively on Hulu.

CAST:

Neil Patrick Harris

Bianca del Rio

Haneefah Wood

Murray Hill

David Burtka

QUEENS:

Alaska

Alexis Mateo

BeBe Zahara Benet

BenDeLaCreme

Biqtch Puddin’

Chelsea Piers

Darienne Lake

Detox

Gigi Goode

Ginger Minj

Heidi N Closet

Heklina

Jackie Beat

Jaida Essence Hall

Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Jinkx Monsoon

Kiki Ball-Change

Kim Chi

Latrice Royale

Manila Luzon

Marti Gould Cummings

Mayhem Miller

Meatball

Merrie Cherry

Morgan McMichaels

Mrs. Kasha Davis

Naomi Smalls

Nina West

Peaches Christ

Peachez Iman Cummings

Pixie Aventura

Raja

Rhea Litré

Selma Nilla

Sherry Vine

Symone

Thorgy Thor

Trinity the Tuck,

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Willam