New Trailer Released For “Drag Me To Dinner” Debuts Ahead of May 31st Release on Hulu

Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood, and David Burtka star alongside 40 stunning drag queens who are featured in a new 10-episode series, Drag Me To Dinner, due out later this month on Hulu. .
What’s Happening:
- Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows! In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judgers: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood.
- Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business: dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party, and show producer David Burtka.
- Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe – let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence!
- At the end of each episode, one team will be proclaimed the winner and walk away with the grandest “prize” in the history of television: The Glorious Golden Grater – because one team may be GREAT … but the other is GRATER!
- Drag Me To Dinner is the glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously. It’s deliciously addictive, so pull up a chair and dig in!
- Dinner is served on May 31st, exclusively on Hulu.
CAST:
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Bianca del Rio
- Haneefah Wood
- Murray Hill
- David Burtka
QUEENS:
- Alaska
- Alexis Mateo
- BeBe Zahara Benet
- BenDeLaCreme
- Biqtch Puddin’
- Chelsea Piers
- Darienne Lake
- Detox
- Gigi Goode
- Ginger Minj
- Heidi N Closet
- Heklina
- Jackie Beat
- Jaida Essence Hall
- Jasmine Rice LaBeija
- Jinkx Monsoon
- Kiki Ball-Change
- Kim Chi
- Latrice Royale
- Manila Luzon
- Marti Gould Cummings
- Mayhem Miller
- Meatball
- Merrie Cherry
- Morgan McMichaels
- Mrs. Kasha Davis
- Naomi Smalls
- Nina West
- Peaches Christ
- Peachez Iman Cummings
- Pixie Aventura
- Raja
- Rhea Litré
- Selma Nilla
- Sherry Vine
- Symone
- Thorgy Thor
- Trinity the Tuck,
- Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
- Willam
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now