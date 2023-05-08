New Trailer Released For “Drag Me To Dinner” Debuts Ahead of May 31st Release on Hulu

by |
Tags: , ,

Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood, and David Burtka star alongside 40 stunning drag queens who are featured in a new 10-episode series, Drag Me To Dinner, due out later this month on Hulu. .

What’s Happening:

  • Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows! In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judgers: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood.
  • Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business: dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party, and show producer David Burtka.
  • Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ­– let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence!
  • At the end of each episode, one team will be proclaimed the winner and walk away with the grandest “prize” in the history of television: The Glorious Golden Grater – because one team may be GREAT … but the other is GRATER!
  • Drag Me To Dinner is the glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously. It’s deliciously addictive, so pull up a chair and dig in!
  • Dinner is served on May 31st, exclusively on Hulu.

CAST:

  • Neil Patrick Harris
  • Bianca del Rio
  • Haneefah Wood
  • Murray Hill
  • David Burtka

QUEENS: 

  • Alaska
  • Alexis Mateo
  • BeBe Zahara Benet
  • BenDeLaCreme
  • Biqtch Puddin’
  • Chelsea Piers
  • Darienne Lake
  • Detox
  • Gigi Goode
  • Ginger Minj
  • Heidi N Closet
  • Heklina
  • Jackie Beat
  • Jaida Essence Hall
  • Jasmine Rice LaBeija
  • Jinkx Monsoon
  • Kiki Ball-Change
  • Kim Chi
  • Latrice Royale
  • Manila Luzon
  • Marti Gould Cummings
  • Mayhem Miller
  • Meatball
  • Merrie Cherry
  • Morgan McMichaels
  • Mrs. Kasha Davis
  • Naomi Smalls
  • Nina West
  • Peaches Christ
  • Peachez Iman Cummings
  • Pixie Aventura
  • Raja
  • Rhea Litré
  • Selma Nilla
  • Sherry Vine
  • Symone
  • Thorgy Thor
  • Trinity the Tuck,
  • Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
  • Willam

 

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now