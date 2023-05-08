SeaWorld Parks Offering Limited Time Special Howl-O-Scream Ticket Pricing

SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are offering discounted tickets for this year’s Howl-O-Scream events through May 14th.
What’s Happening:
- Intended for a mature audience, Howl-O-Scream will reawaken this fall with more screams, suspense, and surprises and guests can plan ahead and prepare themselves for spine-chilling scares with discounted ticket prices.
- Gather your horde to face Howl-O-Scream with a group of 2 or more and save big!
- These tickets are valid for one visit to Howl-O-Scream on any event night.
- The offer is available for the event at SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay through Sunday, May 14th.
- Guests can purchase two Howl-O-Scream single night tickets for $36.99 each. Guests must purchase at least two tickets to receive the limited-time discount, which applies to additional tickets if purchased in the same order (maximum of 10).
- Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event and tickets purchased during the one-day sale can be used on any event night.
- Drop-dead prices this low won’t last long – the deal expires at 11:59 P.M. on Saturday, May 13th.
- The event runs at SeaWorld San Diego from September 15th to October 31st. Tickets are available here.
- The event runs at SeaWorld Orlando from September 8th to October 31st. Tickets are available here.
- The event also runs at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from September 8th to October 31st. Tickets are available here.