The Gang’s All Here! Stoney Clover Lane “Toy Story” Collection is Gathers on shopDisney

No matter what your summer plans hold, you can bring a little bit of Disney magic along for the ride thanks to Stoney Clover Lane. Their latest Disney collection is inspired by cowboys, space rangers and other incredible characters from Toy Story!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Stoney Clover Lane Toy Story

This latest collaboration landed on shopDisney today and combines the best of Stoney Clover Lane’s high quality carryalls with the colorful crew from Pixar’s first film.

While previous collections have included totes and duffel bags, this assortment includes a backpack and hip packs designed for full day adventures like a tour through Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

One pattern is presented on a light blue background and titled “To Infinity and Beyond”. The allover print features Buzz Lightyear and Space Aliens, with ''Andy'' and stars on the interior.

The second design is called ''Toys Stick Together'' and is showcases Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Slinky Dog, Hamm, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Space Alien and Rex on a pink background.

The Stoney Clover Lane Toy Story collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Story Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane – $198.00

Zippered main compartment

Zippered front pocket

Water bottle holder

Top carry handle

Adjustable straps

13 1/4'' H x 11'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Adjustable straps extend to 24'' L

Toy Story Hip Pack by Stoney Clover Lane – Small – 11 3/4" – $138.00

Zip closure

Adjustable woven belt

Side release buckle

Approx. 6'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 3'' D

Adjustable belt: extends to 39''

Toy Story Hip Pack by Stoney Clover Lane – Large – 14 3/4" – $158.00

Zip closure

Adjustable woven belt

Side release buckle

Approx. 7 1/2'' H x 14 3/4'' W x 5'' D

Adjustable belt: extends to 38 1/4''