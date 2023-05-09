Caps From New Era Feature Rocket, Groot, and the Galaxy Shield

If you are a fan of Guardians of the Galaxy, you will love these caps from New Era featuring Rocket, Groot, and the Galaxy Shield.
What's Available:
Rocket Raccoon 9FIFTY Snapback
- Price $45.99
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon 9FIFTY Snapback features the character embroidered at the front panels and right-wear side. Additional details include a Rocket Raccoon wordmark above a snapback closure at the rear and a green undervisor.
- Price$45.99
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Groot 9FIFTY Snapback features the character embroidered at the front panels and right-wear side. Additional details include a Groot wordmark above a snapback closure at the rear and a green undervisor.
- Price$49.99
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Shield 59FIFTY Fitted Cap features the Guardians of the Galaxy shield embroidered at the front panels with a wordmark at the right-wear side and the Marvel logo at the rear. Additional details include a metallic purple visor with a printed undervisor and sweatband.