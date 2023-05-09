Universal Orlando Resort Offering Five Day Ticket for the Price of a Two Day Ticket

Universal Orlando Resort is introducing a pretty incredible ticket deal that will give U.S. and Canada residents five days of access for the price of a two-day ticket.

What’s Happening:

U.S. and Canada residents can now take advantage of an incredible deal that gives them five days of access to Universal Orlando Resort’s thrilling theme parks for the price of a two-day ticket.

Available for purchase now at UniversalOrlando.com

Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, a picturesque, tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.

The “Get 3 Days Free with a 2-Park, 2-Day Ticket” is the perfect offer for guests to explore and enjoy all the exhilarating entertainment that can only be found at Universal Orlando Resort. With more than 60 highly-immersive attractions and experiences across its award-winning theme parks – plus the upcoming summer debut of the all-new Minion Land and the interactive blaster game experience, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – Universal Orlando is the place to plan a getaway this summer.

Ticket prices and availability vary by day. Use is valid for any five (5) calendar days during an eight (8) consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected.

For more information about the “Get 3 Days Free with a 2-Park, 2-Day Ticket” offer, visit UniversalOrlando.com