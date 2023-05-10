Enzo’s Hideaway Adds Three New Springtime Inspired Cocktails to the Menu

Enzo’s Hideaway is celebrating the springtime season with three new cocktails.
What's Happening:
- Enzo’s Hideaway can be found at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- There is a speakeasy-inspired tunnel bar atmosphere and many popular drinks.
- They are celebrating springtime with three new cocktail options.
New Springtime Cocktails:
- PASSIONFRUIT SMASH- Absolut and Aperol guide you to the flavors of the tropics with sweet-tart passionfruit, pineapple, and lime.
- SMOKED PISTACHIO TEQUILA SOUR– Take a walk on the wild side with the richness of Casamigos Blanco tequila, earthy pistachio, and hints of spring citrus.
- THE BEE’S KNEES- A winning combination of Bombay gin, honey, fresh lemon, and bee pollen is all of the zing with none of the sting.
