Official Trailer Released for Searchlight Pictures’ Film “Flamin’ Hot”

Searchlight Pictures has released the official trailer for Flamin' Hot, which will begin streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9th.

Flamin' Hot is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon

is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon Directed by Eva Longoria, the comedic biopic will begin streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on June 9th.

Cast:

Jesse Garcia

Annie Gonzalez

Dennis Haysbert

Emilio Rivera

Tony Shalhoub

Matt Walsh

Pepe Serna

Bobby Soto

Jimmy Gonzales

Brice Gonzalez

Vanessa Martinez

Fabian Alomar

Mario Ponce

Hunter Jones