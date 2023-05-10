Official Trailer Released for Searchlight Pictures’ Film “Flamin’ Hot”

Searchlight Pictures has released the official trailer for Flamin' Hot, which will begin streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9th.
What's Happening:
- The official trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ Flamin' Hot has been released.
- Flamin' Hot is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon
- Directed by Eva Longoria, the comedic biopic will begin streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on June 9th.
- Check out the trailer below:
- Check out Alex’s review of Flamin’ Hot, which premiered earlier this year at SXSW.
Cast:
- Jesse Garcia
- Annie Gonzalez
- Dennis Haysbert
- Emilio Rivera
- Tony Shalhoub
- Matt Walsh
- Pepe Serna
- Bobby Soto
- Jimmy Gonzales
- Brice Gonzalez
- Vanessa Martinez
- Fabian Alomar
- Mario Ponce
- Hunter Jones
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now