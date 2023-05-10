“Freaky Friday” Sequel In The Work With Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Set To Return

A sequel to the hit 2003 film, Freaky Friday, is in the works at Disney, with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis set to reprise their roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A sequel to the 2003 Disney body-swapping comedy, Freaky Friday , is reportedly in the works at Disney with stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan set to reprise their roles as mother and daughter in the new film, with Elyse Hollander handling the script for the new production.

The 2003 release marked the third film adaptation of the novel, including the original release from Walt Disney Pictures that starred Barbara Harris alongside Jodie Foster. The second time was a made-for-TV film from Disney that starred Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman in 1995.

Since then, Curtis has also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at this year's Academy Awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, something that reviews once said for her performance in Freaky Friday, according to the actress. "I've been in genre movies for a long time," Curtis said, "but the only time in my life where someone mentioned an Oscar was in the New York Times review of Freaky Friday." The sequel is only confirmed to be in development at this time, thus no release timeline or additional story or plot details are available.

