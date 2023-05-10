How Hong Kong Disneyland and Make-A-Wish Made a Young Drummer’s Wish A Reality

Disney Parks Blog shared how Hong Kong Disneyland made a Make-A-Wish drummer's dreams come true.
What's Happening:
- Since the first wish from Make-A-Wish was granted over 40 years ago, they have worked to make more than 150,000 wishes come true for children facing critical illnesses.
- Hong Kong Disneyland had an opportunity to do just that for a 10-year-old child named Jarvis.
- Jarvis was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome in 2018 and has spent the past five years dealing with medical treatments.
- Although he is unable to go to school, he discovered his love for music and started playing drums, which became a source of happiness and comfort for him.
- He has received a bone marrow transplant, is now recovered, and wishes to share his love of music and give thanks for everyone who supported him along his journey.
- During Make-A-Wish Hong Kong’s 25th Anniversary Celebration Party, Jarvis was on stage and performed a 20-minute mini concert.
- During his performance, he sang a song in Chinese called Good Health to thank everyone who took care of him.
- The crowd loved him as guests created a sea of light with glow sticks in the air.
- Genie from Aladdin also surprised him and congratulated him on his performance.
- To find out more about how Disney and Make-A-Wish help dreams come true visit wish.org/disney.
What They're Saying:
- Jarvis thanked all those who supported him during those tough times. “I especially want to thank my beloved grandmother, whose love and care have given me strength and hope,” he said. “I hope that my performance can inspire other wish children facing similar challenges to pursue their passions and never give up on their dreams.”