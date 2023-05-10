“Woody’s Roundup” and Lotso “Toy Story” Exclusives Come to Loungefly

Well yee haw! There are some new Toy Story exclusives at Loungefly! The new designs are inspired by the show “Woody’s Roundup” that starred sheriff Woody, as well as the cuddly but villainous bear Lotso. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) What’s Happening:
  • Lotso Huggin’ Bear and Woody’s Roundup are the latest subjects of Loungefly fashion and fans of the Toy Story franchise are sure to love these accessories.
  • It’s always fun when Loungefly releases exclusive designs and this time they’re turning their attention to some classic toys.
  • Fans can add a fuzzy Lotso fun to their collections or go for something a bit more straight-laced with cowboy Woody and his TV show “Woody’s Roundup.”
  • The Lotso designs are bright pink, fuzzy and include articulated eyebrows so his mood can match yours! These also include a strawberry design on the exterior or interior lining as a playful nod to the toy that smells like strawberries! The series come in three styles:
    • Mini Backpack
    • Wallet
    • Crossbody Bag
  • As for Woody’s Roundup, this look has a muted hue to closely resemble the black and white TV show that featured the rootin’ tootin’ sheriff! And since the original Woody was a marionette, the arms on the backpack move just like the toy. This series includes a mini backpack and a zip wallet.
  • Both collections are available now directly through Loungefly.
Buy Toy Story Woody Puppet Mini Backpack at Loungefly. – $90.00
  • Adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware.
  • Movable applique, embroidered, metallic, embossed, debossed, and printed details.
  • 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D
Buy Toy Story Woody Puppet Flap Wallet at Loungefly. – $40.00
  • Wallet has sturdy metal hardware and plenty of snaps and zippers
  • Applique, debossed, embroidered, and printed details
  • Wallet dimensions: 6.5″W x 4″H
Buy Toy Story Lotso Plush Berry Strap Crossbody Bag at Loungefly. – $80.00
  • Adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap and shiny gold hardware
  • Applique, embroidered, scented, and printed details
  • Bag dimensions: 10″W x 8″H x 3″D
Buy Toy Story Lotso Plush Berry Strap Crossbody Bag at Loungefly. – $80.00
  • Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and shiny gold hardware
  • Applique, embroidered, scented, and printed details
  • Backpack dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D
Buy Toy Story Lotso Plush Bifold Wallet at Loungefly. – $40.0
  • Wallet snaps closed with sturdy metal hardware
  • Aplique, embroidered, scented, and printed details
  • Take note of the coordinating inside lining.
  • Wallet dimensions: 6″W x 5″H