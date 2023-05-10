“Woody’s Roundup” and Lotso “Toy Story” Exclusives Come to Loungefly

- Lotso Huggin’ Bear and Woody’s Roundup are the latest subjects of Loungefly fashion and fans of the Toy Story franchise are sure to love these accessories.
- It’s always fun when Loungefly releases exclusive designs and this time they’re turning their attention to some classic toys.
- Fans can add a fuzzy Lotso fun to their collections or go for something a bit more straight-laced with cowboy Woody and his TV show “Woody’s Roundup.”
- The Lotso designs are bright pink, fuzzy and include articulated eyebrows so his mood can match yours! These also include a strawberry design on the exterior or interior lining as a playful nod to the toy that smells like strawberries! The series come in three styles:
- Mini Backpack
- Wallet
- Crossbody Bag
- As for Woody’s Roundup, this look has a muted hue to closely resemble the black and white TV show that featured the rootin’ tootin’ sheriff! And since the original Woody was a marionette, the arms on the backpack move just like the toy. This series includes a mini backpack and a zip wallet.
- Both collections are available now directly through Loungefly.
- Adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware.
- Movable applique, embroidered, metallic, embossed, debossed, and printed details.
- 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D
- Wallet has sturdy metal hardware and plenty of snaps and zippers
- Applique, debossed, embroidered, and printed details
- Wallet dimensions: 6.5″W x 4″H
- Adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap and shiny gold hardware
- Applique, embroidered, scented, and printed details
- Bag dimensions: 10″W x 8″H x 3″D
- Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and shiny gold hardware
- Applique, embroidered, scented, and printed details
- Backpack dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D
- Wallet snaps closed with sturdy metal hardware
- Aplique, embroidered, scented, and printed details
- Take note of the coordinating inside lining.
- Wallet dimensions: 6″W x 5″H