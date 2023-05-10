“Woody’s Roundup” and Lotso “Toy Story” Exclusives Come to Loungefly

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Lotso Huggin’ Bear and Woody’s Roundup are the latest subjects of Loungefly fashion and fans of the Toy Story franchise are sure to love these accessories.

franchise are sure to love these accessories. It’s always fun when Loungefly releases exclusive designs and this time they’re turning their attention to some classic toys.

Fans can add a fuzzy Lotso fun to their collections or go for something a bit more straight-laced with cowboy Woody and his TV show “Woody’s Roundup.”

The Lotso designs are bright pink, fuzzy and include articulated eyebrows so his mood can match yours! These also include a strawberry design on the exterior or interior lining as a playful nod to the toy that smells like strawberries! The series come in three styles: Mini Backpack Wallet Crossbody Bag



As for Woody’s Roundup, this look has a muted hue to closely resemble the black and white TV show that featured the rootin’ tootin’ sheriff! And since the original Woody was a marionette, the arms on the backpack move just like the toy. This series includes a mini backpack and a zip wallet.

Both collections are available now directly through Loungefly.

Adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware.

Movable applique, embroidered, metallic, embossed, debossed, and printed details.

9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D

Wallet has sturdy metal hardware and plenty of snaps and zippers

Applique, debossed, embroidered, and printed details

Wallet dimensions: 6.5″W x 4″H

Adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap and shiny gold hardware

Applique, embroidered, scented, and printed details

Bag dimensions: 10″W x 8″H x 3″D

Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and shiny gold hardware

Applique, embroidered, scented, and printed details

Backpack dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D

Wallet snaps closed with sturdy metal hardware

Aplique, embroidered, scented, and printed details

Take note of the coordinating inside lining.

Wallet dimensions: 6″W x 5″H