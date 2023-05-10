“Raiders of the Lost Ark” Returning to Theaters for Limited Time Thanks to Fathom Events

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny coming to theaters soon, Fathom Events will be bringing Raiders of the Lost Ark back to theaters for a limited time.

The first Indiana Jones adventure, directed by Steven Spielberg and based on an idea from George Lucas, will be coming back to theaters for just two days.

Indy (Harrison Ford) and his feisty ex-flame Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) dodge booby-traps, fight Nazis and stare down snakes in their incredible worldwide quest for the mystical Ark of the Covenant.

The screenings will take place Sunday, June 4th and Wednesday, June 7th.

You can find a screening near you here

Indiana Jones fans have a lot to look forward to this year, as the fifth film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, comes to theaters on June 30th, 2023.

More on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: