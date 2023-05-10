Fantasy Flash Sale: Save 40% On Swimwear and Swim Accessories

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 40% Off Swimwear & Swim Accessories.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today shopDisney is offering 40% Off Swimwear & Swim Accessories for the whole family spanning bathing suits, trunks, beach towels, sunglasses, slides, and swim bags.
- The selections feature classic Disney characters, Disney princesses, Star Wars droids, Pixar pals, as well as the biggest web slinger in Marvel Comics.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Swimwear
Spider-Man Swim Trunks for Men
Cars on the Road Swim Trunks for Kids
Mickey Mouse and Friends Rash Guard for Baby
Disney Princess Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls
Adaptive Swimwear
Moana Adaptive Swim Set for Girls
Toy Story Adaptive Swim Trunks for Kids
Mickey Mouse and Friends Adaptive Swim Trunks for Kids
Ariel Adaptive Swim Set for Girls – The Little Mermaid
Spider-Man Adaptive Rash Guard Swimsuit for Kids
Slides and Sunglasses
Ariel Sunglasses for Kids – The Little Mermaid
Spider-Man Sunglasses for Kids
Mickey Mouse Slides for Adults
R2-D2 and C-3PO Slides for Kids – Star Wars
Beach Towels
Minnie Mouse Beach Towel – Personalized
Ariel Deluxe Beach Towel – The Little Mermaid
Ilu Hooded Beach Towel for Kids – Avatar: The Way of Water
Disney Princess Deluxe Beach Towel
Crush and Squirt Beach Towel – Finding Nemo – Personalized
Toys and Games
Forky Inflatable Sprinkler – Toy Story 4
Toy Story Alien Inflatable Bowling Game Set
Toy Story Inflatable Pool Toss 2 In 1 Game
Well there you have it! Splashy swimwear featuring Disney, Marvel and Star Wars characters are sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.