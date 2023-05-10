Fantasy Flash Sale: Save 40% On Swimwear and Swim Accessories

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 40% Off Swimwear & Swim Accessories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today shopDisney is offering 40% Off Swimwear & Swim Accessories for the whole family spanning bathing suits, trunks, beach towels, sunglasses, slides, and swim bags.

The selections feature classic Disney characters, Disney princesses, Star Wars droids, Pixar pals, as well as the biggest web slinger in Marvel Comics.

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Swimwear

Spider-Man Swim Trunks for Men

Cars on the Road Swim Trunks for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Rash Guard for Baby

Toy Story Swimsuit for Women

Disney Princess Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls

Adaptive Swimwear

Moana Adaptive Swim Set for Girls

Toy Story Adaptive Swim Trunks for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Adaptive Swim Trunks for Kids

Ariel Adaptive Swim Set for Girls – The Little Mermaid

Spider-Man Adaptive Rash Guard Swimsuit for Kids

Slides and Sunglasses

Ariel Sunglasses for Kids – The Little Mermaid

Spider-Man Sunglasses for Kids

Mickey Mouse Slides for Adults

R2-D2 and C-3PO Slides for Kids – Star Wars

Moana Swim Sandals for Kids

Beach Towels

Minnie Mouse Beach Towel – Personalized

Ariel Deluxe Beach Towel – The Little Mermaid

Ilu Hooded Beach Towel for Kids – Avatar: The Way of Water

Disney Princess Deluxe Beach Towel

Crush and Squirt Beach Towel – Finding Nemo – Personalized

Toys and Games

Forky Inflatable Sprinkler – Toy Story 4

Toy Story Alien Inflatable Bowling Game Set

Toy Story Inflatable Pool

Toy Story Inflatable Pool Toss 2 In 1 Game

Well there you have it! Splashy swimwear featuring Disney, Marvel and Star Wars characters are sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.