The Key of X-Men’s Future Lies in the Ashes of Jean Gray’s Past in New Solo Series

X-Men writer Louise Simonson returns to lead Jean Grey through FALL OF X in JEAN GREY #1 available August 23.

What’s Happening:

FALL OF X , the X-Men’s new era that marks the potential end of Krakoa as we know it, is rapidly approaching!

Over the last few weeks, fans have learned about some of the exciting new series that will launch during this dark new age of mutantkind, but one has remained shrouded in mystery… until now!

This August, X-Men visionary Louise Simonson, known for her franchise-defining work on classic runs of X-Factor and New Mutants , is back with an all-new Jean Grey solo series!

FALL OF X will officially kick off in July's X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 where epic tragedy will strike and mutantkind's future will spiral into uncertainty.

will officially kick off in July’s where epic tragedy will strike and mutantkind’s future will spiral into uncertainty. Throughout this period of turmoil, Jean Grey, the heart of the X-Men, holds the key to rescue mutantkind, but first she’ll need to go on a journey alone into the darkest periods of her history.

Joined by artist Bernard Chang (Children of the Atom), Simonson will reveal senses-shattering new insights behind key moments in Jean’s past including her early days with the X-Men, her breathtaking first interaction with the Phoenix Force, her shocking confrontation with Madelyne Pryor, and more.

Each chapter will be packed with heartbreaking secrets and pulse-pounding mystery as Jean discovers the truth of what’s happening and what she must do… From the ashes of Jean’s past comes the only hope for the X-Men’s salvation!

After the events of the Hellfire Gala, Jean’s life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits – and there’s nothing this founding X-Man can do. She’ll have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past – for the moment when it all went wrong – in a desperate attempt to save her and all Krakoa’s future!

Check out Amy Reeder’s fantastical cover for JEAN GREY #1 now and be there when Simonson and Chang take Jean Grey’s legacy to fiery new heights this August! For more information, visit Marvel.com

