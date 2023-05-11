2023 Artists Announced for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Disney Parks Blog has announced artists coming to EPCOT for the 2023 Eat to the Beat Concert Series. This all takes place during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE starting July 27.

What's Happening:

  • The Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare, is bringing many popular artists to EPCOT.
  • Some are returning favorites, and others are new to the stage at the America Gardens Theatre.
  • Local bands will be taking the stage Tuesday through Thursday.
  • More acts will be revealed at a later date so keep checking back.
  • These concerts are included with admission to the park.
  • Beginning July 6, you can secure your spot for these performances with an Eat to the Beat Dining Package. Find out more by clicking here.

Artist Lineup:

  • July 28-29 – Orianthi (NEW)
  • July 30-31 – For King & Country (NEW)
  • Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue
  • Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany
  • Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart
  • Aug. 13-14 – The Bacon Brothers (NEW)
  • Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends
  • Aug. 25-26 – Ayron Jones (NEW)
  • Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips (NEW)
  • Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men
  • Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe
  • Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.
  • Sept. 10-11 – Tobymac
  • Sept. 15 – Celebrity Latin Talent
  • Sept. 16 – Celebrity Latin Talent
  • Sept. 17-18 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido (NEW)
  • Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles
  • Sept. 24-25 – 98 °
  • Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men
  • Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills
  • Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray
  • Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank
  • Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply
  • Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne
  • Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean
  • Oct. 27-30 – Hanson
  • Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings (NEW)
  • Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.
  • Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
  • Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning