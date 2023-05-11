2023 Artists Announced for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT

Disney Parks Blog has announced artists coming to EPCOT for the 2023 Eat to the Beat Concert Series. This all takes place during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE starting July 27.
What's Happening:
- The Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare, is bringing many popular artists to EPCOT.
- Some are returning favorites, and others are new to the stage at the America Gardens Theatre.
- Local bands will be taking the stage Tuesday through Thursday.
- More acts will be revealed at a later date so keep checking back.
- These concerts are included with admission to the park.
- Beginning July 6, you can secure your spot for these performances with an Eat to the Beat Dining Package. Find out more by clicking here.
Artist Lineup:
- July 28-29 – Orianthi (NEW)
- July 30-31 – For King & Country (NEW)
- Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue
- Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany
- Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart
- Aug. 13-14 – The Bacon Brothers (NEW)
- Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends
- Aug. 25-26 – Ayron Jones (NEW)
- Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips (NEW)
- Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men
- Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe
- Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.
- Sept. 10-11 – Tobymac
- Sept. 15 – Celebrity Latin Talent
- Sept. 16 – Celebrity Latin Talent
- Sept. 17-18 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido (NEW)
- Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles
- Sept. 24-25 – 98 °
- Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men
- Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills
- Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray
- Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank
- Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply
- Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne
- Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean
- Oct. 27-30 – Hanson
- Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings (NEW)
- Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.
- Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special
