Disney VoluntEARS Partner With My Day Counts to Help Disabled Community Members Pursue Their Goals

According to Disney Parks Blog, Disney VoluntEARS are partnering to help disabled community members pursue their goals.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Resort

Disney VoluntEARS from the Disneyland Resort recently put together mock interviews in partnership with My Day Counts.

They are a non-profit organization dedicated to help train people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

My Day Counts Helps provide a sense of community and support to help participants work towards their goals.

Many students from Disney's first workshop have already completed successful interviews and gotten jobs within their community.

What They’re Saying:

“I never thought I’d come to Disneyland to work here; it’s a dream,” said Kyle. “It’s a great experience working here with all the other cast members… it’s just like a family.”

Crystal Rodriguez of My Day Counts said the resort’s involvement with the organization is pivotal. “It shows our participants that if they can interview with Disney, they can ace it anywhere,” Crystal said.

“Our participants being able to do a mock interview with Disney gives them confidence,” added Andrea Seeley of My Day Counts. “Receiving direct feedback about how they did is really important and will help them take their interviewing skills to the next level.”