ESPN Releases Trailer for “The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler”

ESPN has unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler set to premiere Tuesday, May 30, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+.

The highly anticipated return of The Ultimate Fighter could be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and fifth-ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches.

The show will feature a dynamic cast consisting of both returning veterans and up-and-coming prospects in the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and lightweight (155 lbs.) divisions, who have put everything else in their lives aside for the chance to pursue their UFC dreams.

Check out the trailer for TUF 31 below:

Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler 🔥#TUF31 will be guaranteed fireworks 💥 pic.twitter.com/zul1vm9l8G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 11, 2023

The entire 12-episode season of TUF 31 will be available exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+, with one episode dropping each Tuesday beginning May 30 at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

