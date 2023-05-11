ESPN Releases Trailer for “The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler”

ESPN has unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming 31st season of  The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler set to premiere Tuesday, May 30, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+.  

  • The highly anticipated return of The Ultimate Fighter could be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and fifth-ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches.
  • The show will feature a dynamic cast consisting of both returning veterans and up-and-coming prospects in the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and lightweight (155 lbs.) divisions, who have put everything else in their lives aside for the chance to pursue their UFC dreams.
  • Check out the trailer for TUF 31 below:

  • The entire 12-episode season of TUF 31 will be available exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+, with one episode dropping each Tuesday beginning May 30 at 10pm ET/7pm PT.  

More on The Ultimate Fighter:

  • The UFC’s reality/competition series The Ultimate Fighter premiered back in 2005 and is entering its 31st season.
  • Over the past 30 seasons, the series has produced UFC stars like:
    • Forrest Griffin
    • Rashad Evans
    • Michael Bisping
    • Matt Serra
    • Nate Diaz
    • Tony Ferguson
    • Michael Chiesa
    • Julianna Pena
    • Carla Esparza
    • Kamaru Usman
  • The series has also seen some of the UFC’s best step up as coaches to help usher in the next generation of fighters, including:
    • Chuck Lidell
    • Randy Couture
    • Tito Ortiz
    • B.J. Penn
    • Georges St. Pierre
    • Brock Lesnar
    • Jon Jones
    • Daniel Cormier
  • This season will also mark the second coaching stint for Conor McGregor, who took the role in 2015 in his season against UFC legend Urijah Faber.