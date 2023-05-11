FX Releases Official Trailer for “The Full Monty”

FX has released the official trailer, premiere date, and key art for the new original series The Full Monty.

What’s Happening:

  • FX has today released the trailer and key art for its brand-new original series The Full Monty.
  • From the makers of the iconic BAFTA-award-winning movie, the eight-part series from FX and Searchlight Television will premiere on Wednesday, June 14, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.
  • The premiere will include all eight episodes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FgjqX34soQ&feature=youtu.be

 About The Full Monty:

  • Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the series follows the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.
  • The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments.
  • It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.
  • The original movie’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (Accused), with Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) also coming back as executive producer.

Cast:

  • Robert Carlyle as Gaz
  • Mark Addy as Dave
  • Lesley Sharp as Jean
  • Hugo Speer as Guy
  • Paul Barber as Horse
  • Steve Huison as Lomper
  • Wim Snape as Nathan
  • Tom Wilkinson as Gerald
  • Paul Clayton as Dennis
  • Miles Jupp as Darren
  • Sophie Stanton as Hetty
  • Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Dilip
  • Dominic Sharkey as Cal
  • Natalie Davies as Tabani
  • Arnold Oceng as talented graffiti artist
  • Aiden Cook as Dean/Twiglet
  • Tupele Dorgu as Yaz
  • Talitha Wing as Destiny