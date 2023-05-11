FX Releases Official Trailer for “The Full Monty”

FX has released the official trailer, premiere date, and key art for the new original series The Full Monty.
What’s Happening:
- FX has today released the trailer and key art for its brand-new original series The Full Monty.
- From the makers of the iconic BAFTA-award-winning movie, the eight-part series from FX and Searchlight Television will premiere on Wednesday, June 14, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.
- The premiere will include all eight episodes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FgjqX34soQ&feature=youtu.be
About The Full Monty:
- Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the series follows the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.
- The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments.
- It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.
- The original movie’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (Accused), with Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) also coming back as executive producer.
Cast:
- Robert Carlyle as Gaz
- Mark Addy as Dave
- Lesley Sharp as Jean
- Hugo Speer as Guy
- Paul Barber as Horse
- Steve Huison as Lomper
- Wim Snape as Nathan
- Tom Wilkinson as Gerald
- Paul Clayton as Dennis
- Miles Jupp as Darren
- Sophie Stanton as Hetty
- Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Dilip
- Dominic Sharkey as Cal
- Natalie Davies as Tabani
- Arnold Oceng as talented graffiti artist
- Aiden Cook as Dean/Twiglet
- Tupele Dorgu as Yaz
- Talitha Wing as Destiny