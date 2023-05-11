FX Releases Official Trailer for “The Full Monty”

FX has released the official trailer, premiere date, and key art for the new original series The Full Monty.

. From the makers of the iconic BAFTA-award-winning movie, the eight-part series from FX and Searchlight Television will premiere on Wednesday, June 14, exclusively on Hulu

The premiere will include all eight episodes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FgjqX34soQ&feature=youtu.be

About The Full Monty:

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the series follows the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.

The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments.

It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

The original movie’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (Accused), with Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) also coming back as executive producer.

