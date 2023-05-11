Monday Night Football Schedule Set for 2023 NFL Season on ABC and ESPN

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company’s ‘NFL on ESPN’ 2023-24 schedule increases to a company-record 25 games (23 regular season plus two playoff games) and includes several enhancements. Fans will now have 20 Monday Night Football games, including three weeks (Weeks 2, 3, and 14) with multiple games on the same night (ESPN + ABC), flex scheduling beginning in Week 12, and a Divisional Round game for the first time on ESPN.

The ESPN+ exclusive International game (Week 4), a doubleheader with playoff implications in Week 18, the Super Wild Card Monday night game, the Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters, and Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, which have all been added over the last two years, all return.

The schedule enhancements coincide with an increase in high profile teams, signature matchups, and key storylines. All elements combine for the most-anticipated, comprehensive slate in the network’s history.

Combined with exclusive games and simulcasts, 20 games will be on ESPN, 11 games broadcast on ABC, and a dozen available on ESPN+.

The 12 games on ESPN+ marks the most robust NFL schedule to date.

A Spanish-language telecast is available for each game, with most on ESPN Deportes.

The enhanced schedule is a result of the landmark agreement between The Walt Disney Company/ESPN and the NFL, announced in March of 2021. As part of the agreement, ESPN and ABC will air the Super Bowl following the 2026 and 2030 seasons.

ESPN’s Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and John Parry will front Monday Night Football for the second consecutive year together.

For Buck and Aikman, their second season at ESPN marks the duo’s 22nd consecutive year in the booth together.

Lisa Salters will embark on her 12th MNF season, the most of any sideline reporter in the franchise’s 50+ year history.

John Parry will be back for his fourth season.

Breakdown of NFL on ESPN’s Schedule:

More Monday Night Football: 20 Monday Night Football games, which includes an increase in multiple games on the same night

Two Games, One Night: Weeks 2, 3, and 14: ESPN and ABC will both air a game on Monday

Flex Scheduling: Flex scheduling can be utilized for Monday Night Football beginning in Week 12 through Week 17

Peyton and Eli Return: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is back for its third season with their 10-game schedule, which will begin in Week 1. The remaining schedule will be announced before the start of the season.

NFL International Series Begins on ESPN+: ESPN+ will exclusively carry the Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 1 (Week 4), from Wembley Stadium in London.

Doubleheader Saturday: Week 18’s Doubleheader Saturday (January 6) returns (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.) with matchups announced following Week 17. Both games will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+.

Monday Night Wild Card: ESPN will conclude Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, Jan. 15, for the third consecutive season on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.

Divisional Playoff Added: ESPN will air a Divisional Round playoff game on January 20 or 21 for the first time. The game will be presented on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.

Full NFL on ESPN Schedule: