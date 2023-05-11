Onyx Collective Announces Pickup of “Deli Boys” Hulu Comedy Series

Onyx Collective continues to expand its slate for Hulu with the series pickup of comedy Deli Boys from 20th Television.

What’s Happening:

When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.

Deli Boys stars Asif Ali as Mir, Saagar Shaikh as Raj, Alfie Fuller as Prairie, Brian George as Ahmad, and Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky.

The half-hour, 10-episode series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner, is an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver.

Nisha Ganatra is executive producer and director on the pilot, with Vali Chandrasekaran as a non-writing executive producer on the pilot.

Deli Boys will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+

Cast:

Asif Ali as Mir: Mir is hardworking, enthusiastic to a fault, and eager to adopt his dad’s acumen to take the family business to the next level. He’s got a cookie-cutter idea of what his life should look like and is desperate to preserve it by keeping the unsavory details of his work from his fiancée, Bushra.

Saagar Shaikh as Raj: Raj is a wild character, the antithesis of his younger brother Mir. Raj is a hash-smoking, entitled playboy, an outrageous hipster who wraps his joints in gold paper and lives the high life off his Baba's millions. Spoiled since birth, he has never had to lift a finger and thinks Mir is a sucker for taking life so seriously.

Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky: Lucky is Baba's right-hand woman. She can be very caring or a take-no-prisoners boss lady, depending on what's needed. Her loyalty to Baba is tested along with her patience for Raj's and Mir's naïveté. And, she will shoot you.

Alfie Fuller as Prairie: Prairie is Raj's shaman, a cosmically touched Afro-futurist-hipster who lives with Raj and various other hangers-on in "stoner heaven" luxury.

Brian George as Ahmad: Ahmad is Baba's colleague who has always had his eye on the top spot at DarCo and is willing to play whatever game he has to in order to take it. There's no love lost between him and the entitled boys he's resented since birth.