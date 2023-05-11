PBS Kids Honors Mental Health Awareness Month with New “Arthur” and “Talk About” Shorts

PBS Kids will be honoring Mental Health Awareness Month this May with free resources and engaging new content featuring familiar friends aimed at nurturing children’s mental health and well-being. From forging healthy habits and relationships and expressing and managing emotions to coping with challenges and building resilience, the new offerings will help reinforce the building blocks of mental wellness.

What’s Happening:

This month marks the premiere of Arthur: It’s OK to Feel Worried. In this brand-new Arthur short, Arthur, Buster, and Francine are each feeling nervous, but with Mr. Ratburn’s help, they learn about different ways they can calm themselves down.

Also on tap for this month are new episodes from the Emmy-winning PBS KIDS Talk About program, featuring real families discussing timely and relatable topics and experiences.

Three new installments of the lauded program, which will be available to stream throughout May and beyond, include:

PBS KIDS Talk About: Life Changes

Whether it’s getting older, moving, or changes in family and friends you see every day, everyone experiences big life changes. Real families have conversations about these exciting and difficult changes that happen in life. They share ways to be brave and confident during these times.

PBS KIDS Talk About: When a Pet Dies

Talking to children about the death of a beloved pet can be hard. One family sits down with PBS KIDS to have a real conversation about when their pet died and how they support each other when they feel sad.

PBS KIDS Talk About: When You’re Feeling Scared