Searchlight Pictures Releases Teaser for “Poor Things” Coming to Theaters September 8th

Searchlight Pictures has released a teaser for Poor Things, coming to theaters on September 8.

About Poor Things:

  • From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn.
  • Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Cast: 

  • Emma Stone
  • Mark Ruffalo
  • Willem Dafoe
  • Ramy Youssef
  • Jerrod Carmichael
  • Christopher Abbott