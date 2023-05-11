Teams Announced for 6 ESPN Tournaments for 2023-24 College Basketball Season

Today, ESPN Events announced the tournament fields for six of its owned and operated events during the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season.

The Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational and ESPN Events Invitational will again be part of ESPN’s Feast Week programming this fall.

The NIT Season Tip-Off also returns and will hold its event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will take place during Christmas week.

Additionally, ESPN Events will introduce the Vegas Showdown, a new multi-team event to be contested November 23 and 24 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Fifteen teams scheduled to participate in ESPN Events MTEs earned berths in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including Final Four participant Florida Atlantic and No. 1 seed Houston, which advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

Other NCAA qualifiers include: Arizona State Baylor Boise State Charleston Iowa State Nevada NC State Penn State Pitt Saint Mary’s Texas A&M TCU Vermont

In addition, North Texas, which will play in Charleston, captured the 2023 NIT Championship.

In all, 17 conferences will be represented in the six tournaments, including: The American America East ACC Atlantic 10 Big East Big Ten Big 12 Big West Colonial Conference USA Metro Atlantic Mountain West Pac-12 SEC Sun Belt West Coast Western Athletic

The eight-team men’s college basketball tournaments (Charleston, Myrtle, ESPN Events and Diamond Head) will feature 12 games through three days, while the NIT Season Tip-off and Vegas Showdown will include four teams and four games.

Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. Each tournament will crown a champion on the final day.

Matchups, times and ESPN platform designations for all events will be released at a later date.

ESPN Events Men’s College Basketball Tournaments (2023-24 Season)