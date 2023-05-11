Teams Announced for 6 ESPN Tournaments for 2023-24 College Basketball Season

Today, ESPN Events announced the tournament fields for six of its owned and operated events during the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season.

  • The Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational and ESPN Events Invitational will again be part of ESPN’s Feast Week programming this fall.
  • The NIT Season Tip-Off also returns and will hold its event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will take place during Christmas week.
  • Additionally, ESPN Events will introduce the Vegas Showdown, a new multi-team event to be contested November 23 and 24 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob ULTRA Arena.
  • Fifteen teams scheduled to participate in ESPN Events MTEs earned berths in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including Final Four participant Florida Atlantic and No. 1 seed Houston, which advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
  • Other NCAA qualifiers include:
    • Arizona State
    • Baylor
    • Boise State
    • Charleston
    • Iowa State
    • Nevada
    • NC State
    • Penn State
    • Pitt
    • Saint Mary’s
    • Texas A&M
    • TCU
    • Vermont
  • In addition, North Texas, which will play in Charleston, captured the 2023 NIT Championship.
  • In all, 17 conferences will be represented in the six tournaments, including:
    • The American
    • America East
    • ACC
    • Atlantic 10
    • Big East
    • Big Ten
    • Big 12
    • Big West
    • Colonial
    • Conference USA
    • Metro Atlantic
    • Mountain West
    • Pac-12
    • SEC
    • Sun Belt
    • West Coast
    • Western Athletic
  • The eight-team men’s college basketball tournaments (Charleston, Myrtle, ESPN Events and Diamond Head) will feature 12 games through three days, while the NIT Season Tip-off and Vegas Showdown will include four teams and four games.
  • Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. Each tournament will crown a champion on the final day.
  • Matchups, times and ESPN platform designations for all events will be released at a later date.

ESPN Events Men’s College Basketball Tournaments (2023-24 Season)

  • Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic | November 16, 17 and 19
  • TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.
  • Teams:
    • Dayton
    • Houston
    • LSU
    • North Texas
    • St. John’s
    • Towson
    • Utah
    • Wake Forest
  • Myrtle Beach Invitational | November 16, 17 and 19
  • HTC Center | Conway, S.C.
  • Teams:
    • Coastal Carolina
    • Charleston
    • Furman
    • Liberty
    • Saint Louis
    • Vermont
    • Wichita State
    • Wyoming
  • NIT Season Tip-Off | November 22 and 24
  • Barclays Center | Brooklyn, N.Y.
  • Teams:
    • Baylor
    • Florida
    • Oregon State
    • Pitt
  • Vegas Showdown | November 23 and 24
  • Michelob ULTRA Arena | Las Vegas, Nev.
  • Teams:
    • Arizona State
    • BYU
    • NC State
    • Vanderbilt
  • ESPN Events Invitational | November 23, 24 and 26
  • State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex | KIssimmee, Fla.
  • Teams:
    • Boise State
    • Butler
    • Florida Atlantic
    • Iowa State
    • Penn State
    • Texas A&M
    • Virginia Tech
  • Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic | December 22, 23 & 25
  • SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Teams:
    • Georgia Tech
    • Hawaii
    • UMass
    • Nevada
    • Old Dominion
    • St. Mary’s
    • TCU
    • Temple