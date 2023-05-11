Teams Announced for 6 ESPN Tournaments for 2023-24 College Basketball Season

Today, ESPN Events announced the tournament fields for six of its owned and operated events during the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season.
- The Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational and ESPN Events Invitational will again be part of ESPN’s Feast Week programming this fall.
- The NIT Season Tip-Off also returns and will hold its event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will take place during Christmas week.
- Additionally, ESPN Events will introduce the Vegas Showdown, a new multi-team event to be contested November 23 and 24 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob ULTRA Arena.
- Fifteen teams scheduled to participate in ESPN Events MTEs earned berths in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including Final Four participant Florida Atlantic and No. 1 seed Houston, which advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
- Other NCAA qualifiers include:
- Arizona State
- Baylor
- Boise State
- Charleston
- Iowa State
- Nevada
- NC State
- Penn State
- Pitt
- Saint Mary’s
- Texas A&M
- TCU
- Vermont
- In addition, North Texas, which will play in Charleston, captured the 2023 NIT Championship.
- In all, 17 conferences will be represented in the six tournaments, including:
- The American
- America East
- ACC
- Atlantic 10
- Big East
- Big Ten
- Big 12
- Big West
- Colonial
- Conference USA
- Metro Atlantic
- Mountain West
- Pac-12
- SEC
- Sun Belt
- West Coast
- Western Athletic
- The eight-team men’s college basketball tournaments (Charleston, Myrtle, ESPN Events and Diamond Head) will feature 12 games through three days, while the NIT Season Tip-off and Vegas Showdown will include four teams and four games.
- Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. Each tournament will crown a champion on the final day.
- Matchups, times and ESPN platform designations for all events will be released at a later date.
ESPN Events Men’s College Basketball Tournaments (2023-24 Season)
- Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic | November 16, 17 and 19
- TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.
- Teams:
- Dayton
- Houston
- LSU
- North Texas
- St. John’s
- Towson
- Utah
- Wake Forest
- Myrtle Beach Invitational | November 16, 17 and 19
- HTC Center | Conway, S.C.
- Teams:
- Coastal Carolina
- Charleston
- Furman
- Liberty
- Saint Louis
- Vermont
- Wichita State
- Wyoming
- NIT Season Tip-Off | November 22 and 24
- Barclays Center | Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Teams:
- Baylor
- Florida
- Oregon State
- Pitt
- Vegas Showdown | November 23 and 24
- Michelob ULTRA Arena | Las Vegas, Nev.
- Teams:
- Arizona State
- BYU
- NC State
- Vanderbilt
- ESPN Events Invitational | November 23, 24 and 26
- State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex | KIssimmee, Fla.
- Teams:
- Boise State
- Butler
- Florida Atlantic
- Iowa State
- Penn State
- Texas A&M
- Virginia Tech
- Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic | December 22, 23 & 25
- SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawaii
- Teams:
- Georgia Tech
- Hawaii
- UMass
- Nevada
- Old Dominion
- St. Mary’s
- TCU
- Temple