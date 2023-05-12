Disney100: Mr. Toad and Headless Horseman Toy Set is Late Addition to Decades 1940s Collection

Well how’s this for a middle of the month surprise? shopDisney has introduced another item to their Disney100 Decades – 1940s collection and this time it's all about Mr. Toad and the Headless Horseman!

Since the start of the year, shopDisney has been treating fans to a fantastic assortment of collectibles as part of their 2023 continuity line with the Disney100 Decades Collection.

Yesterday we got a first look at the 1950s collection, but today, shopDisney surprised fans with another addition to the 1940s series. Say hello to Mr. Toad and The Headless Horseman from “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.”

The duo is part of a toy set designed for kids and collectors who want to immerse themselves in all things Disney or commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

Mr. Toad is securely seated on his moving motor car that pulls back then zooms away! As for the Headless Horseman, he’s positioned on a black stallion and can be operated with the small companion key. Wind him up and watch him ride off.

The Mr. Toad and Headless Horseman Toy Set is available now on shopDisney

Links to the new toy and 1940s Collection can be found below.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.