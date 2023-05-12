“GMA” Guest List: Harrison Ford, Awkwafina and More to Appear Week of May 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 15th-20th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 15th-20th:

Monday, May 15 Dermatologist Dr. Rita V. Linkner Awkwafina ( The Little Mermaid Sinqua Walls ( White Men Can’t Jump Ashan Singh’s interview astronaut Jonny Kim for National AANHPI Heritage Month Teddy Savage (Planet Fitness exercise expert talks teen health)

Tuesday, May 16 Zohreen Shah celebrates the lei for National AANHPI Heritage Month Chef Gordon Ramsey ( Uncharted ) Steve Nash (Basketball coach) Chris Perfetti ( Abbott Elementary

Wednesday, May 17 Ariel Belgrave (National Walking Month) Stir Fry Showdown: Chefs Kiki Aranita and Desi Galli; judged by chefs Judy Joo, Dale Talde and Chintan Pandya

Thursday, May 18 Will Reeve goes backstage with country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks Halle Bailey ( The Little Mermaid ) Eva Pilgrim (Celebrates being biracial in the AANHPI community) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 19 Harrison Ford ( Indiana Jones Michaela Watkins and Arian Moayed ( You Hurt My Feelings )

Saturday, May 20 Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief) Vanessa Walters (author The Nigerwife: GMA Book Club May pick) Dr. Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.