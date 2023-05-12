“GMA” Guest List: Harrison Ford, Awkwafina and More to Appear Week of May 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 15th-20th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 15th-20th:
- Monday, May 15
- Dermatologist Dr. Rita V. Linkner
- Awkwafina (The Little Mermaid)
- Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump)
- Ashan Singh’s interview astronaut Jonny Kim for National AANHPI Heritage Month
- Teddy Savage (Planet Fitness exercise expert talks teen health)
- Tuesday, May 16
- Zohreen Shah celebrates the lei for National AANHPI Heritage Month
- Chef Gordon Ramsey (Uncharted)
- Steve Nash (Basketball coach)
- Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)
- Wednesday, May 17
- Ariel Belgrave (National Walking Month)
- Stir Fry Showdown: Chefs Kiki Aranita and Desi Galli; judged by chefs Judy Joo, Dale Talde and Chintan Pandya
- Thursday, May 18
- Will Reeve goes backstage with country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks
- Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid)
- Eva Pilgrim (Celebrates being biracial in the AANHPI community)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 19
- Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones)
- Michaela Watkins and Arian Moayed (You Hurt My Feelings)
- Saturday, May 20
- Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief)
- Vanessa Walters (author The Nigerwife: GMA Book Club May pick)
- Dr. Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.