“GMA” Guest List: Harrison Ford, Awkwafina and More to Appear Week of May 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 15th-20th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 15th-20th:

  • Monday, May 15
    • Dermatologist Dr. Rita V. Linkner
    • Awkwafina (The Little Mermaid)
    • Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump)
    • Ashan Singh’s interview astronaut Jonny Kim for National AANHPI Heritage Month
    • Teddy Savage (Planet Fitness exercise expert talks teen health)
  • Tuesday, May 16
    • Zohreen Shah celebrates the lei for National AANHPI Heritage Month
    • Chef Gordon Ramsey (Uncharted)
    • Steve Nash (Basketball coach)
    • Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)
  • Wednesday, May 17
    • Ariel Belgrave (National Walking Month)
    • Stir Fry Showdown: Chefs Kiki Aranita and Desi Galli; judged by chefs Judy Joo, Dale Talde and Chintan Pandya
  • Thursday, May 18
    • Will Reeve goes backstage with country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks
    • Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid)
    • Eva Pilgrim (Celebrates being biracial in the AANHPI community)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, May 19
    • Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones)
    • Michaela Watkins and Arian Moayed (You Hurt My Feelings)
  • Saturday, May 20
    • Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief)
    • Vanessa Walters (author The Nigerwife:  GMA Book Club May pick)
    • Dr. Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.