“GMA3” Guest List: Kali Uchis, Chandra Wilson and More to Appear Week of May 15th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 15th-19th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 15th-19th:

Monday, May 15 Brian Buckmire (Arrest in New York City subway homicide) Devin Dwyer (Hospital cyberattacks) Nicole Lapin Sinqua Walls ( White Men Can’t Jump )

Tuesday, May 16 GMA3 Menopause Manual series: Dr. Christina Madison (Pharmacist) Cyndy Eldredge Radovich (Candy shop owner; behavioral therapist) and Kim Perell (entrepreneur)

Wednesday, May 17 Kali Uchis (R&B singer-songwriter) with Phil Lipof (ABC News) Chandra Wilson ( Grey’s Anatomy ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 18 Elizabeth Mochizuki (The Asian American Ballet Company founder) Halle Bailey with Linsey Davis ( The Little Mermaid ) Conversation and Performance by Seal

Friday, May 19 Rebekah Lyons ( Building a Resilient Life )



