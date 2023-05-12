Disney Channel Shares Theme Song for New Animated Series “Hailey’s On It!”

With less than a month to go before the series premiere, Disney Channel has shared the official opening theme song for their new animated series Hailey's On It!

Hailey’s On It! , an original animated comedy-adventure series, stars Auli’i Cravalho ( Moana ) in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world.

Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto ( The Good Place ) as the voice of Scott, Hailey’s best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams ( The Boondocks ) as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future.

Joining the cast in recurring roles are the following: Cooper Andrews ( The Walking Dead ) as Hailey’s dad, Kai Julie Bowen ( ABC Modern Family Josh Brener ( Silicon Valley ) as Hailey’s academic rival, A.C. Sarah Chalke ( Scrubs ) as high-energy scientist from the future The Professor Nik Dodani ( Atypical ) as Hailey’s classmate Thad Judy Alice Lee ( He-Man and the Masters of the Universe ) as Scott’s younger sister, Becker Amanda Leighton ( This Is Us ) as the most popular girl in school, Kristine Joy Osmanski ( Stargirl Nico Santos ( Superstore ) as Hailey’s classmate, Jonathan

The star-studded guest cast includes Brian Jordan Alvarez ( M3GAN ), Blake Anderson ( Workaholics ), World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Mick Foley, comedian Jo Koy, Jack McBrayer ( 30 Rock ), Bebe Neuwirth ( Frasier ), Chris Parnell ( Saturday Night Live ), Tim Robinson ( I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson ), Natasha Rothwell ( Insecure ), Brandon Mychal Smith ( Sonny with a Chance ), Martin Starr ( Party Down ) and Weird Al Yankovic.

