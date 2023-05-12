Marvel Shares Trailer for Upcoming “Black Panther” Comic Series

Writer Eve L. Ewing:

"I am so excited for people to see this character design! T'Challa is going to be looking really different. It's much more edgy and kind of homespun. It's not so sleek and slick. Not giving too much away from the story, he's trying not to be seen. He's kind of working incognito. What I can say, honestly, is that we will be seeing Wakanda in a way that we have not seen it ever before."