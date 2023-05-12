Photos / Videos: Big Bear Mountain Opens at Dollywood with Opening Ceremony Featuring Dolly Parton

Today marked the official opening day for Big Bear Mountain, Dollywood’s largest single attraction investment to date. We were there to attend the opening ceremony, which featured an appearance from Dolly Parton herself, as well as take a ride aboard the attraction.

The $25 million Big Bear Mountain roller coaster launches park guests from its ride station on an exhilarating search for the elusive “Big Bear,” a mythical bear of epic proportions, which is said to live in the hills near the park’s Wildwood Grove area. At 3,990 linear ft., the ride is 3/4-mile long and becomes the longest roller coaster at the park. Dollywood guests are invited to assist Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley, in his quest to find Big Bear.

Watch Big Bear Mountain Opening Ceremony Featuring Dolly Parton:

Dollywood guests are invited to assist Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley, in his quest to find Big Bear. The attraction’s queue features many details further explaining that backstory.

In the station, there are cubbies where guests can store their belongings while they ride.

In addition to becoming the longest roller coaster at Dollywood, Big Bear Mountain—built by ride manufacturer Vekoma—also marks the first attraction at the park to feature on-board audio. The sound system provides auditory thrills to match the ride’s dynamic movements as guests come daringly close to Big Bear. The highly-detailed coaster trains resemble four-wheel-drive SUVs and feature working headlights and taillights. Each coaster train seats 20 guests.

Watch Big Bear Mountain – On-Ride POV:

Plenty of Big Bear Mountain merchandise is available at the main Wildwood Grove gift shop. This includes plenty of shirts, hats, and mugs.

Guests can recreate Big Bear Mountain in their own home with a miniature Coasterdynamix NanoCoaster and mini building block.

The Dippin’ Dots stand in Wildwood Grove has a special Big Bear Brownie Batter flavor.

Big Bear Mountain is now officially open at Dollywood!