“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Star Vin Diesel Explains an Emotional Moment from the Film

I am Groot. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters and the film has no shortage of emotional moments. Vin Diesel, one of the film’s stars, discussed one of them in particular.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spoilers ahead!
- In a brief interview with Entertainment Tonight, which you can see below, Guardians star Vin Diesel discusses a specific scene from the end of the film.
- As things are wrapping up, Groot, who is famous for his very limited vocabulary, says to his team/family “I love you guys.”
- This may have been interpreted as Groot finally expanding his vocabulary to communicate with his team, but Diesel explains that this was not the case.
- Instead, Diesel says this moment “meant that the audience was now able to understand the vernacular, the language of this Flora Colossus.”
- As if the film and this moment weren’t emotional enough, writer/director James Gunn really went the extra mile to make Marvel fans feel every bit like they are a part of this family.
- Check out the interview below:
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters.