“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Star Vin Diesel Explains an Emotional Moment from the Film

I am Groot. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters and the film has no shortage of emotional moments. Vin Diesel, one of the film’s stars, discussed one of them in particular.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spoilers ahead!

In a brief interview with Entertainment Tonight, which you can see below, Guardians star Vin Diesel discusses a specific scene from the end of the film.

star Vin Diesel discusses a specific scene from the end of the film. As things are wrapping up, Groot, who is famous for his very limited vocabulary, says to his team/family “I love you guys.”

This may have been interpreted as Groot finally expanding his vocabulary to communicate with his team, but Diesel explains that this was not the case.

Instead, Diesel says this moment “meant that the audience was now able to understand the vernacular, the language of this Flora Colossus.”

As if the film and this moment weren’t emotional enough, writer/director James Gunn really went the extra mile to make Marvel fans feel every bit like they are a part of this family.

Check out the interview below:

Vin Diesel reflects on the special moment at the end of #GotGVol3 when audiences could finally understand what Groot was saying. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/gf72ST3lQJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 12, 2023

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: